Harris (neck) didn't suit up in Thursday's practice.
Harris missed his second straight practice with the neck issue, so his chances to suit up in Week 13 are in some jeopardy. Harris failed to practice last week or play, so it's a possibility he could face the same fate this week. Both Harris and Marquez Callaway (knee) could miss the contest, leaving the depth receiver and return positions in limbo for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
