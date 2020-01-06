Harris brought in his lone target for 50 yards in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The fleet-footed rookie recorded his longest catch on the year, hauling in a 50-yarder from Taysom Hill in Sunday's loss. He ended his first NFL season with just six receptions for 24 yards, though he played a key role on special teams as a punt returner, scoring a punt-return touchdown in Week 3 against Seattle.