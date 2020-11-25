Harris (stinger) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice.
The 23-year-old suffered a stinger during Sunday's win over the Falcons and is beginning the practice week as DNP. Harris may need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a chance of suiting up this weekend.
More News
-
Saints' Deonte Harris: Confronted with stinger•
-
Saints' Deonte Harris: Four receptions in Week 10 win•
-
Saints' Deonte Harris: Highlight-reel catch in Week 9 win•
-
Saints' Deonte Harris: Three receptions in Week 8 win•
-
Saints' Deonte Harris: Getting another shot in key role•
-
Saints' Deonte Harris: Delivers TD in win•