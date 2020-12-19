Harris (neck) has been placed on IR by the Saints.
With Michael Thomas (ankle) also placed on IR on Saturday, the Saints promoted Juwan Johnson and Tommylee Lewis from their practice squad to provide depth behind top wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith.
