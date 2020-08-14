Harris was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It is unclear if Harris himself tested positive or was near someone who did. The distinction between the two will determine when they are allowed to rejoin the team, but that information for now will remain with the Saints. The second-year pass catcher recorded six receptions for 24 yards during his rookie campaign, but he did haul in his lone target for 50 yards during New Orleans' 26-20 overtime wild-card loss to the Vikings.