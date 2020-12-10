site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Deonte Harris: Practice reps capped
RotoWire Staff
Dec 9, 2020
1 min read
Harris (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Harris practiced for the first time since picking up a stinger in Week 11. He has a shot to play in this Sunday's game against the Eagles as a result. If that's the case, he'll work as the No. 4 receiver and the top return man.
