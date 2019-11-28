Play

Harris (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Falcons, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Harris logged a trio of limited practices this week. If he were forced to miss any time, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara would take over fielding kick and punt returns, respectively.

