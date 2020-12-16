site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Deonte Harris: Still not practicing
Dec 16, 2020
Harris (neck) did not practice Wednesday.
Harris briefly appeared on track to return against the Eagles last weekend, but the
Saints shut him down again upon further evaluation. Tommylee Lewis figures to be called up from the practice squad to handle return duties again if Harris misses a fourth straight contest. More News
