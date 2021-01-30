Harris finished the 2020 season with 20 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown and added six carries for 51 yards.

Harris saw some increased run with injuries in New Orleans' receiving corps, though injuries of his own forced him to miss seven games. He ended the year on a positive note by going 7-83 in the wild-card round against Chicago. The second-year man took a step forward in the receiving game, though it's reasonable to expect some regression if Michael Thomas can stay healthy all season. Harris will likely make his mark as a return specialist.