Harris hauled in two of his three targets for five receiving yards during Sunday's 37-30 loss to Green Bay. He also registered 78 return yards on his three kick-return attempts, as well as 14 yards on his lone punt return.
The All-Pro punt returner showed glimpses of fantasy relevance Week 2 against the Raiders, gaining 34 scrimmage yards on a combined four offensive touches as he logged the second start of his career. Week 3 marked a backstep in his offensive role, as Tre'Quan Smith collected six-plus targets for a second consecutive game. If Michael Thomas (ankle) is able to return from injury Week 4 against Detroit, it would diminish Harris' offensive role further in a matchup against the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
