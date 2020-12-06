site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Deonte Harris: Unavailable for Week 13
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2020
Harris (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
With Marquez Callaway (knee) on injured reserve, the
Saints elevated both Juwan Johnson and Tommylee Lewis from the practice squad to add depth. Harris' next chance to play is week 14 against the Eagles. More News
