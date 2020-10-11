Harris (hamstring) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Chargers.
Harris was unable to practice this week due to the hamstring issue and won't be suiting up Monday. Taysom Hill could step in on kick returns and Alvin Kamara on punt returns for the Saints, though Marquez Callaway could also take over return duties.
