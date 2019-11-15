Play

Harris (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Harris was unable to practice this week and will miss his first game of the season. Taysom Hill is listed as the next man up for kick returns and Alvin Kamara for punt returns, but Ted Ginn could also be utilized.

