Harris (neck) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The 22-year-old was originally considered questionable for Sunday's contest after not practicing all week, but he's now been downgraded to out due to the stinger. Marquez is the likely option to take over return duties in Harris' absence.
