Saints' Deonte Harty: Inactive against Carolina
RotoWire Staff
Harty (coach's decision) will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.
With Harty a healthy scratch Sunday, fellow wideout and return specialist Marquez Callaway should take his place as the No. 4 receiver for the Saints.
