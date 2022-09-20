Harty caught his lone target for nine yards while playing 11 of his 22 total snaps on offense for the Saints during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Harty was the only New Orleans wide receiver outside of the team's starting trio - Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry - to record a catch during Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, hauling in quarterback Jameis Winston's final pass of the fourth quarter. However, the 24-year-old's largest impact still came via special teams, as he tallied 65 yards on two kick returns while netting a six-yard loss on one punt return to go along with three fair catches. Harty has slotted in alongside Marquez Callaway, who did not record a target Sunday, for New Orleans' fourth receiver spot while Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder) has been ruled inactive in Weeks 1 and 2, though neither of these two have managed to make a significant offensive impact.