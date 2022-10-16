The Saints placed Harty (foot) on injured reserve Saturday.
The fourth-year receiver typically hasn't been a major part of the Saints' offensive game plan during his time in the NFL, but his absence for at least Sunday's matchup with the Bengals will loom larger than normal with each of New Orleans' top three receivers -- Michael Thomas (foot), Chris Olave (concussion) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) either ruled out for the contest or considered unlikely to play. Harty, who had recorded two receptions for 13 yards while also handling return duties in four of the Saints' first five games, won't be eligible to come off IR until the team's Week 10 matchup with the Steelers on Nov. 13.