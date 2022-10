Harty (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

Harty did not record a catch before exiting during the first half against Seattle. The 24-year-old was previously limited with a foot injury after sitting out Week 3, but he was able to return heading into last Sunday's loss to the Vikings. With Harty sidelined, Marquez Callaway figures to step in as New Orleans' primary return specialist.