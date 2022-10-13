Saints' Deonte Harty: Sidelined in practice Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Harty (foot) did not participate during the Saints' practice Wednesday.
Harty is expected to miss some time after suffering what is feared to be a significant turf toe injury during Sunday's win over the Seahawks. The 25-year-old has served as New Orleans' primary returner for both punts and kickoffs when healthy this season, so his likely absence should lead to more special-teams usage for fellow wideout Marquez Callaway.