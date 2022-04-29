Harty signed his restricted free agent tender Thursday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayunereports.
Harty is set to make $4 million in 2022 while playing on the tender. Originally an undrafted free agent, Harty has made his mark primarily on special teams, as he picked up 690 kick return yards and 199 punt return yards in 2021. He also tallied a career-high 36 receptions to go along with 570 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season, though he is likely to be buried on the depth chart assuming Michael Thomas (ankle) can return and after the addition of Chris Olave in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.