Saints' DeQuan Hampton: Signs with New Orleans

Hampton signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.

Hampton is an undrafted rookie out of USC who stands tall at 6-foot-4. With the Saints, he'll compete with a slew of inexperienced reserves for a potential No. 6 receiver gig.

