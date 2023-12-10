Carr does not carry an injury designation for Week 14 and will suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Carr cleared the concussion protocol late Friday and had his injury designation officially removed Saturday, putting him fully on track to start versus Carolina. The Saints aren't expected to have do-it-all playmaker Taysom Hill (foot/hand) and Rashid Shaheed (thigh) available, but Carr should have top wideout Chris Olave (illness) on the field. Meanwhile, the Panthers' defense has recently received a notable boost with the return of both Jaycee Horn and Brian Burns.