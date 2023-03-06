Carr announced via his official Twitter account Monday that he has agreed to sign with the Saints.

Carr's contract with New Orleans will reportedly be finalized as a four-year deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As the Saints' new starting quarterback, Carr stands to provide a boost at least in terms of stability for fantasy standouts Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, while his arrival essentially guarantees that the team will move on from Jameis Winston in free agency. It remains to be seen, however, whether Michael Thomas (toe) will remain in New Orleans for the 2023 campaign, or whether Kamara will face a suspension. Both outcomes will significantly impact Carr's fantasy outlook in his debut campaign with the Saints.