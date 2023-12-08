Carr (ribs/right shoulder) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but he's on track to start after he cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, a source tells Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Head coach Dennis Allen said Carr was still in the protocol when he met with the media Friday, but after he was a full participant in the Saints' practice later in the day, the quarterback apparently gained clearance when he met with an independent neurologist following practice. The Saints are unlikely to officially confirm Carr's availability for the Week 14 matchup until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the 32-year-old is poised to direct the New Orleans as he usually does, provided he doesn't re-enter the protocol or experience a setback in his recovery from the other two injuries. Carr has yet to miss a game this season but has been included in the concussion protocol on two occasions and also exited early in a Week 3 loss in Green Bay due to a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.