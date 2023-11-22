Coach Dennis Allen said Carr practiced fully Wednesday, but the quarterback still needs to be cleared by an independent neurologist, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr made an early departure from the Saints' last game in Week 10 at Minnesota due to a right shoulder injury and concussion. While his shoulder checked out OK after the game, he entered the protocol for head injuries. With the benefit of a Week 11 bye, Carr has made progress through the protocol and appears on the doorstep of clearing the fifth and final phase. He'll have three more days to do so ahead of Sunday's contest in Atlanta.