The Saints are optimistic that Carr (shoulder) can suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Carr, who is officially listed as questionable for Week 4 due to an AC Joint sprain, appears to have a solid chance to take the field Sunday as long as he can demonstrate an ability to protect himself in pre-game workouts. The veteran signal-caller practiced in a limited capacity Friday. Official word on Carr's status will come roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he ultimately can't go, Jameis Winston will be in line to start for New Orleans.