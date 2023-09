Carr suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's game in Green Bay, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr departed early in the third quarter after taking a sack from Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary. After a visit to the sideline tent and then the locker room, Carr is tending to a shoulder issue. If he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 3 action with 103 yards and one touchdown on 13-for-18 passing. Jameis Winston will lead the Saints offense in Carr's stead.