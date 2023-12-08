Carr (concussion/rib/shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The progression to full participation after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday seemingly confirms that the real issue is whether or not Carr can clear concussion protocol and not if his shoulder or rib injuries are too serious to play through. Coach Dennis Allen said Friday that Carr and Jameis Winston both have taken snaps in practice this week and both have been prepared to make the start, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. It won't necessarily come down to a game-time call ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, as the final word on clearing concussion protocol often comes down Friday evening or Saturday. Still, fantasy managers should at least prepare for the possibility that Carr's status isn't confirmed one way or the other until 90 minutes before kickoff when inactive lists are released.