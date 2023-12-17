Carr completed 23 of 28 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Giants. He also had minus-4 rushing yards on three attempts.

With Chris Olave (ankle) inactive and Michael Thomas (knee) still on injured reserve, Carr had to rely on some unheralded receiving options. Carr connected with Keith Kirkwood for a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter before adding touchdown passes of 23 yards and one yard to tight ends Juwan Johnson and Jimmy Graham, respectively, in the second half. The three touchdown passes marked a new high for Carr in a Saints uniform. The 32-year-old quarterback will bring a 16:7 TD:INT into Thursday's road game against the Rams, though his ceiling will be capped if the Saints remain shorthanded in the receiving corps.