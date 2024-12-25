Carr (left hand) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

At the time Carr was ruled out for a second game a row Saturday, interim coach Darren Rizzi said the veteran quarterback still was regaining strength in his left, non-throwing hand following the fracture that he sustained Week 14 at the Giants, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Rizzi told Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana on Tuesday that Carr wants to play again this season, but another DNP on Wednesday doesn't have him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest against the Raiders. Spencer Rattler will continue to prepare as the starter for that game, so Carr may be the No. 2 QB, at best, if he's cleared to return this weekend.