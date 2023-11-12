The Saints have ruled Carr out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Vikings after he exited in the third quarter with a right shoulder injury, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports. He was also evaluated for a concussion.

Carr carried once for 10 yards and completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 110 yards before leaving the game midway through the third quarter, when he took a hard hit from a Minnesota defender on a 15-yard pass to Chris Olave. The signal-caller was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he was carted to the locker room and ruled out for the game soon thereafter. Jameis Winston came on in relief of Carr and will step in as the Saints' quarterback for the rest of the day. Carr, meanwhile, will turn his focus toward getting healthy in advance of the Saints' next game Nov. 26 against the Falcons, with the team's Week 11 bye coming at a convenient time. Given that Carr previously suffered an AC joint sprain to his throwing shoulder Week 3 against the Packers, overcoming the new shoulder injury may prove to be more difficult than clearing the concussion protocol.