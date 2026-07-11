Saints' Derek Carr: Draws interest from multiple clubs

Carr has been contacted by "multiple" NFL teams about a potential comeback, but he's unlikely to come out of retirement, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Carr shared on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Friday that he hasn't completely shut the door on a return to the league, but he also hinted that such a return is unlikely. "If I were to do it, it'd have to be a special team that maybe lost somebody or needed somebody. Even then, it's not guaranteed. I'm having too much fun hanging out with my wife, hanging out with my kids and trying to get good at golf. It would take a special deal, but I'm always training. I got to. I got four boys that can't beat me up when they're 18, so I got to keep training. I'll be in shape and ready, but probably not. I'll probably be just coaching my kids, that's for sure," the former Raiders and Saints QB stated. It sounds like fantasy managers shouldn't count on Carr being a quarterback option at any point in 2026, though the 35-year-old did comment, "I'll never say never."