Carr completed 24 of 38 passes for 304 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding two rushes for seven yards in the Saints' 24-15 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by New Orleans.

Carr put together another impressive yardage total -- his fifth 300-yard tally of the campaign -- and showed no apparent ill effects from his Week 10 concussion. However, Carr was already operating without Michael Thomas (IR-knee), and he then lost Chris Olave to a concussion as well while the second-year receiver was already in the midst of what was potentially set to be a career-best performance. The in-game loss of Rashid Shaheed (thigh) was yet another obstacle in Carr's path, so it's difficult to fault the veteran signal-caller much for New Orleans' defeat and only his second touchdown-less effort in a non-injury-shortened game. Carr and the Saints will aim to regroup at the expense of the Lions in a Week 13 home matchup, but he faces the prospect of having to play that game with a significantly depleted receiving corps.