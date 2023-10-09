Carr completed 18 of 26 passes for 183 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-0 win over the Patriots.

Carr wasn't asked to do much as the Saints held a substantial lead for much of the game, though he delivered when called upon. Despite limited volume, he managed to record his first multi-touchdown performance of the season on strikes from five and six yards away. Even more positive is the fact that Carr tallied three completions of at least 20 yards, a positive sign regarding the health of his shoulder heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Texans.