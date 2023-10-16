Carr (shoulder/chest) was estimated as limited on Monday's practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The Saints didn't actually practice Monday after losing to the Texans Sunday, but they were required to release an injury report ahead of Thursday night's date with the Jaguars. Carr has been playing through his shoulder issue but has been ineffective through his first six games for New Orleans, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt and 216.5 yards per game with five touchdowns and three interceptions.