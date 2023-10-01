Carr (shoulder), who is listed as questionable, is expected to suit up and start in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After injuring his right shoulder in the Saints' Week 3 loss to Green Bay, Carr returned to a limited practice participation Friday. The quarterback reportedly checked out well while taking the first-team reps Friday and during a walk-through session Sunday, so he seems to be trending toward playing through his AC joint sprain Sunday. Official confirmation of Carr's availability is slated to arrive approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, when the team releases its inactive list.