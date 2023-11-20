Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Carr (shoulder) remains in concussion protocol, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Following a Week 11 bye, Carr apparently isn't yet in the clear on the health front after he exited the Saints' Week 10 loss to the Vikings with a right shoulder injury and to undergo a concussion evaluation. Last Monday, Allen told Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com that Carr's shoulder checked out fine following testing, but the fact that the quarterback is in the protocol more than week later suggests he likely suffered a concussion prior to leaving the loss to Minnesota. Allen didn't specify where exactly Carr stands in the five-step protocol, so it's possible that the veteran signal-caller has already passed some of the steps. Carr thus looks like he'll still have a chance to start Sunday's game against the Falcons, though he may need to put in at least one full practice this week and gain clearance from an independent neurologist before the Saints sign off on him playing.