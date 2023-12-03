Carr exited Sunday's game versus the Lions to be evaluated for a concussion in addition to shoulder and back injuries.

Carr remained on the turf in visible discomfort after taking a big hit from Detroit pass rusher Bruce Irvin in the fourth quarter and needed a cart to get to the locker room. If Carr is diagnosed with a concussion, it'll mark his second one in a three-game span and could threaten his availability for a Week 14 matchup with the Panthers. Jameis Winston took over for Carr under center for the Saints.