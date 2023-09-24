Carr, who exited Sunday's game against the Packers due to a right shoulder injury, is set to undergo additional testing at a Green Bay-area hospital, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Carr completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown before exiting in the third quarter shortly after being sacked by the Packers' Rashan Gary. The veteran quarterback already underwent X-rays at the stadium, but he'll now get a more thorough evaluation at the hospital as the Saints look to examine him for internal injuries. Carr's status for the Saints' Week 4 contest against the Buccaneers may not be established for a few more days, but Jameis Winston would likely be in line for the start if Carr is unable to play next weekend.