Carr and several other starters are unlikely to play in Sunday's preseason game against Houston, Ross Jackson of SI.com reports.

Carr will be held out for a second straight week, after completing six of eight passes for 70 yard and a touchdown in the Saints' preseason opener. He won't have RB Alvin Kamara available for the first three weeks of the regular season, but WRs Chris Olave and Michael Thomas and TE Juwan Johnson are all healthy heading into a Week 1 home game against Tennessee, and even No. 3 WR Rashid Shaheed (groin) recently returned to practice and now has two weeks to ramp up.