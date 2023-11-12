Carr (shoulder/concussion) is hoping to return in Week 12 against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Carr will likely have to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in addition to recovering from a shoulder injury in order to return to the field, but he's hoping New Orleans' well-timed Week 11 bye will provide enough recovery time for the quarterback to avoid missing further game action. He was replaced by Jameis Winston after exiting Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Vikings. Following the loss, coach Dennis Allen said Carr will remain the team's starting quarterback once healthy, per Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune.