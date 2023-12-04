The Saints have placed Carr (shoulder/back) in the concussion protocol due to a hit sustained during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Carr was carted off the field during Sunday's loss, and he's been placed in the concussion protocol in addition to being evaluated for back and shoulder injuries. This is Carr's second time in the concussion protocol in a three-game span, a fact that casts significant doubt on his chances of returning to the lineup in time to take on the Panthers in Week 14. Jameis Winston will stand to start for New Orleans if Carr misses time.