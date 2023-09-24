Carr (shoulder) is believed to have avoided a severe injury following his early exit from Sunday's 18-17 loss at Green Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. There's a chance Carr misses time with what is believed to be an AC sprain, per Rapoport, but it doesn't seem to be a season-ending concern.

After he was taken down by Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary in the third quarter, Carr eventually was ruled out with what was called a shoulder issue. Carr later underwent additional testing at a Green Bay-area hospital to check for internal injuries. Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Carr was able to join his teammates on the flight back to New Orleans, but the Saints now will take a wait-and-see approach to determine if he'll be sidelined beyond Sunday. If Carr needs to sit out, Jameis Winston will handle quarterback duties for the team, with Taysom Hill also on hand to take the occasional snap.