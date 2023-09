Carr exited Sunday's game at Green Bay due to an undisclosed injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr took a seven-yard sack via Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary early in the third quarter and remained on the turf for a spell before making his way to the sideline tent. Not long after that, Carr was escorted to the locker room. The nature of his injury isn't known, but Jameis Winston will direct the Saints offense as long as Carr is out.