Carr (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to start and should be in a better place health-wise than he was during the Saints' Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After missing the final quarter of the Saints' Week 3 loss to Green Bay with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, Carr somewhat surprisingly made enough progress in his recovery to gain clearance to play Week 4. However, the veteran quarterback looked like he could have benefited from some rest; he struggled to push the ball downfield and completed 23 of his 37 pass attempts for just 127 yards (3.4 YPA) and also lost a fumble in the 26-9 loss to Tampa Bay. Though he again carries a questionable tag for the second week in a row, Carr was at least able to take a step forward in terms of practice activity. He was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday after managing just one limited practice in Week 4.