Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Carr (shoulder) was limited at practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Allen added that Carr "threw a little bit more today" and that "things look good in terms of where he's at heading into this week." Those comments suggest Carr came out of Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers without aggravating the AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder. In the end, though, he may have a cap on his practice reps until he's able to put the injury in the rearview mirror.