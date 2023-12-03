Carr (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Lions, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Carr was on the receiving end of a huge hit from Lions pass rusher Bruce Irvin early in the fourth quarter. He was in clear pain on the turf after the play and was replaced by backup quarterback Jameis Winston. At the time of his departure, Carr had completed 17 of 22 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception, recorded two carries for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble.