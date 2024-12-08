Carr may have suffered a broken left hand during Sunday's 14-11 win at the Giants, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Carr sustained at least a hand injury when he attempted to leap over teammate Kevin Austin and a Giants defender in the fourth quarter, taking a hard landing to his upper body in the process. Coach Darren Rizzi told Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football afterward that Carr may also be in the concussion protocol, but it was too early to know for sure. In any case, Carr could be in danger of missing time, and if he does Jake Haener likely would be lined up to start next Sunday against the Commanders, with recent emergency third quarterback Spencer Rattler jumping into the backup role.