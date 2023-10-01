Carr completed 23 of 37 passes for 127 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed twice for one yard in the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Carr averaged a tiny 3.4 yards per attempt, perhaps a result of the veteran signal-caller attempting to play through an AC joint sprain that had him looking very doubtful to play until late in the week. In that context, Carr's propensity for constantly checking down -- the debuting Alvin Kamara led the team with a whopping 13 catches on 14 targets -- is perhaps put into better perspective. Carr has yet to have a true breakout game in a Saints uniform, and it remains to be seen if a decision is made to give him at least one game of rest before affording him another start. New Orleans faces the Patriots in a Week 8 road matchup.