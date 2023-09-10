Carr completed 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 16-15 win over the Titans.

Carr was efficient in his Saints debut while distributing the ball to Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave. He averaged 9.2 yards per attempt and particularly excelled while pushing the ball down the field, as he completed five passes of more than 20 yards. Carr still came away with only one touchdown to show for his efforts, and for both the team and his fantasy production he'll need to find a way to punch the ball into the end zone more regularly. In the short term, he'll turn his attention to a Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.